Burger order row: 5 more held in executive’s stabbing case in Faridabad

Gurugram: Police have nabbed five more people in connection with stabbing a senior executive of an EV company at a food stall in Faridabad following an altercation over a burger order, an officer said on Thursday. Police said Lakshman Singh, 45, a Shahpura resident, was stabbed to death by suspects and his nephew Mahesh Singh, 43, was critically injured at Dealer Chowk around 10.30 pm on Sunday. (Representative photo)

Police said one of the suspects, Tarun alias Naveen, 28, a resident of Faridabad’s Uncha village, was held following an exchange of fire around 2 am on Thursday at a Municipal Corporation of Faridabad gowdown in Sector 62. He was injured in the encounter and admitted to a hospital, and a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said.

Police arrested his associate, Jatin, 26, after a chase at the spot.

Following disclosures from Tarun and Jatin, police said they arrested three other suspects, Rinku Singh, Anup and Rajiv Kumar, all in their mid-20s, from different locations.

The arrest comes three days after suspects Prashant, Naman and Akash Kumar were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder.

Police said Lakshman Singh, 45, a Shahpura resident, was stabbed to death by suspects and his nephew Mahesh Singh, 43, was critically injured at Dealer Chowk around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

ACP (crime) Aman Yadav said Lakshman, who works in Noida, was allegedly stabbed by Tarun, Jatin and Akash at least nine times.

“Mahesh was stabbed at least four times and is undergoing treatment at a Faridabad hospital,” the ACP said.

Police said, Lakshman visited Rinku’s eatery on Sunday to get a burger packed for himself. “An argument broke out between Rinku and Lakshman as Rinku had served others who had arrived after Lakshman,” the ACP said.

Police said the argument snowballed and Rinku roped in his associates while Lakshman alerted his cousins.

“The suspects first assaulted Lakshman and Mahesh, and later stabbed him to death. Mahesh was left critically injured,” he added.

An FIR was registered against a dozen suspects under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Adarsh Nagar police station.

The ACP said that the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera at the spot, in which it was clearly seen that the suspects were stabbing the duo after assaulting them.

“Tarun has two and Jatin has three criminal cases against them. They were arrested a month back in a snatching case in Faridabad but were granted bail,” he said.

Police said that knives and rods used in the murder were yet to be recovered.

On complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act was registered against the two suspects after an encounter at Adarsh Nagar police station on Thursday.