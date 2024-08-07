Chintels Paradiso tower to be vacated: Gurugram admin

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration on Wednesday issued directions to residents of a tower at the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to vacate their premises within the next 15 days as it has been declared unsafe for habitation following a safety audit by IIT-Delhi experts. The Gurugram district administration on Wednesday issued directions to residents of a tower at the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to vacate their premises within the next 15 days as it has been declared unsafe. (HT PHOTO)

Currently, 10 out of 52 flats in Tower J are occupied, according to the RWA. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav invoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and directed the occupants to hand over the possession of their flats to the developer.

”The committee is of the view that structure of Tower J is not safe for habitation repair and rehabilitation of this Tower is also not feasible due to high chloride content in concrete throughout the structure, which has already acted in a detrimental manner. Therefore committee is of the view that Tower J should be permanently closed. The residents who are living in this tower should be asked to vacate immediately. Hence, I am satisfied that given the imminent danger to the life and property o residents of towers J of aforesaid society to immediate evacuation is needed of remaining residents to prevent danger to human life, health and safety,” Yadav said in his order.

The DC invoked the section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, read with section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and directed the inhabitants of the tower to vacate the premises within 15 days of the issuance of the order. He also appointed district town planner, enforcement as the nodal officer for implementation of the order.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascade effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex, and based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the Gurugram administration deemed five of the nine towers in the complex — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe and in need of demolition. Later, on January 5 this year, Tower J was also declared unsafe.

The condo’s RWA, meanwhile, said the developer should pay rent and shifting charges to the house owners first. “There are at present 10 families who are living in the Tower J and they want the developer to pay them six months’ rent and shifting charges. The occupants also want the developer to share concrete plan of redevelopment before they vacate the flats,” said Rakesh Hooda, president of the RWA.

Chintels India Ltd vice president JN Yadav said, “We have paid compensation to most of the flat owners who have opted for taking it, while agreements have been signed with those opting for reconstruction. We are processing the claims as directed by the district committee overseeing this matter.”