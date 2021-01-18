IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST

The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday.

The investigation in the matter, which was reported to the DLF Phase 1 police station by the school on January 6, has now been handed over to the Cyber Crime police station. Investigators said they have identified the boy who had allegedly sent the emails, but are yet to question him or record his statement.

Gurugram police commissioner KK Rao said the police are yet to register a case. “We have recorded the statements of the victims and their family members and they have requested strict action,” he said.

Rao said the boy was tracked down on Monday through the IP address of the computer from which the emails were sent. “A classmate’s mother had recently died by suicide and the students were distressed about it. They all were discussing their emotional feelings and how painful death is. The juvenile took advantage of the weak moment and planned to play a prank on his classmates,” Rao said.

The parents of the boy have been informed and are in a state of shock, Rao said. He said that the parents of the girls, who were the recipients of the emails, have been restless since they were informed about it.

The general manager (administration) of the school said that they had complained to the police and have been following up the issue with them since. “The moment we receive the name and IP address of the student, we will take strict action against the culprit,” he said.

“You 2 girls are weak, just like that brat (mentioning the name of another girl student). I am back. And this time I will kill everyone,” read the first purported email.

“Who should I kill first. I will let you decide. Answer in 1 hour or I will kill (mentioning the name of another girl student) first,” read the second one, sent a few minutes later, at 3.53pm, as per an investigator.

Rao said that children are misusing internet these days without realising the impact it will have on others.

“We have been asking schools to organise sessions for students on the usage of internet and to spread awareness on dos and don’ts but even the schools are not taking this issue seriously. Such incidents can spoil the future of a child who might have sent these emails for fun. The families of the victims go through a lot dealing with such malicious and threatening emails,” he said.

he school, in the complaint to the police, had said, “The nature of emails is threatening towards these children of our school and we are complaining the matter to your office for further action. One fo the e-mails has been sent to multiple students of class 7 and has disturbed parents and students. We consider this as a safety and security concern and would like this to be further investigated(sic).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Haryana Police on Monday deployed 500 personnel on the borders connecting Rajasthan, Nuh and Gururgam, after protesting farmers announced that they would join the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
After failing to get any response from the authorities, the residents of Wazirabad village have launched a protest to oppose the move by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to develop a large crematorium adjacent to their village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Parents of children studying in private schools in the city said that the requirement of obtaining a medical certificate, clearing students of any Covid-19 symptoms, was acting as a deterrent in attending classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Issues with Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) application — designed to streamline the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines — continued to persist on day two of the ongoing inoculation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Only 35% of the 436 healthcare workers for whom Covaxin vaccine was allocated attended the vaccination drive on Monday, which was much lower than the average total turnout of around 60%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

RT-PCR tests to cost 499 in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), considered the gold standard test to detect Covid-19, was brought down to 499 in Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Only 60% of beneficiaries show up for Covid-19 vaccination, hesitancy remains

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
A total of 2,881 healthcare workers in the district were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, on the second day of the ongoing nationwide immunisation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

21 beneficiaries report adverse events following vaccine jab in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
As many as 21 healthcare workers complained of adverse effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for snatching 97K from a trader

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The city police on Sunday booked three men for allegedly snatching 97,400 from a 25-year-old trader who was returning to Nuh from a Delhi market
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from Karnataka, Maharashtra join protestors at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Groups of farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP prepares layout plan for transport hub in Sector 33

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
After a delay of almost two decades in setting up a transport nagar (hub) for parking and operation of commercial vehicles in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally prepared the revised layout plan for setting up this facility in Sector 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Additional charges give MCG chance to avoid missteps in Manesar

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
As many as 22 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been given additional charges in the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), which provides them with a chance to avoid missteps and issues of the MCG
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP