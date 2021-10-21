Home / Cities / Gurugram News / CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address Vikas rally in Sohna
gurugram news

CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address Vikas rally in Sohna

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village in Sohna on Saturday, wherein residents are likely to present a charter of demands related to infrastructure upgrade of roads, schools and hospitals
CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the Vikas rally in Sohna. (HT Archive)
CM Manohar Lal Khattar will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the Vikas rally in Sohna. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village in Sohna on Saturday, wherein residents are likely to present a charter of demands related to infrastructure upgrade of roads, schools and hospitals. The CM will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the rally.

The main demands include the development of a helicopter hub in Sohna, as major roads, such as the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, Sohna elevated road and KMP Expressway, make Sohna a strategic location. Other key demands include setting up a Mini Secretariat at Sohna and Tauru, a women’s university, construction of link roads, an amusement park, a sports stadium, and upgrade of around 20 schools in the area.

Sanjay Singh, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Sohna, who is organising the rally, said, “In the past two years, development works have slowed due to Covid-19 but now the situation is returning to normal. We are confident that once our demands are accepted by the CM, they would be implemented by the government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out