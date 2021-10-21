CM Manohar Lal Khattar to address Vikas rally in Sohna

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a “Vikas” rally at Sarmathla village in Sohna on Saturday, wherein residents are likely to present a charter of demands related to infrastructure upgrade of roads, schools and hospitals. The CM will also inaugurate a statue of Maharana Pratap during the rally.

The main demands include the development of a helicopter hub in Sohna, as major roads, such as the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, Sohna elevated road and KMP Expressway, make Sohna a strategic location. Other key demands include setting up a Mini Secretariat at Sohna and Tauru, a women’s university, construction of link roads, an amusement park, a sports stadium, and upgrade of around 20 schools in the area.

Sanjay Singh, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Sohna, who is organising the rally, said, “In the past two years, development works have slowed due to Covid-19 but now the situation is returning to normal. We are confident that once our demands are accepted by the CM, they would be implemented by the government.”