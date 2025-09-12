Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

CM Saini orders waste-to-energy plants, detailed action plan for Gurugram and Faridabad

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 04:24 am IST

The projects will begin in the coming months and are expected to become fully operational within 24 months, said officials.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting on the state’s cleanliness campaign and announced that three waste-to-energy plants will be set up in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Manesar, said officials, adding that these plants will convert thousands of tonnes of daily waste into electricity, reducing the dependence on traditional fuel sources.

CM Saini stressed on the importance of public participation. (ANI)
CM Saini stressed on the importance of public participation. (ANI)

Urban local bodies (ULB) minister Vipul Goel and senior officers from the state administration were present at the meeting, which discussed strategies for modernising sanitation systems, expanding solid waste management, and mobilising citizens to make cleanliness a mass movement.

“These plants will give both districts much-needed relief from waste disposal challenges and boost Haryana’s clean energy capacity. They will also create employment opportunities, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen our commitment to sustainable development. Most importantly, they will provide new momentum to the Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan-2025,” said Saini.

CM Saini stressed on the importance of public participation, directing officials to launch awareness campaigns to encourage waste segregation at the household level. “Cleanliness is not limited to a government programme—it is a shared social responsibility. Every citizen must play an active role,” Saini said. He asked municipal bodies to ensure timely garbage collection, regular drain cleaning, and transparency in project execution.

Officials from the ULB department said the campaign aims to create cleaner and healthier urban environments by focusing on door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of vacant plots and dumping points, and reducing plastic use. Special cleanliness drives will also be carried out in offices, markets, religious sites, and tourist destinations.

CM Saini added that municipal bodies performing well in the campaign will be rewarded, and called for special campaigns during festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali to keep public spaces clean.

