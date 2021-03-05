College students stage protest, demanding online examination

Students of Dronacharya College on Friday gathered outside the college premises to demand online exams for the upcoming semester examination that is scheduled to start from March 19. Students said that they were not being given the option of choosing the online mode for examination despite it being mandated by Gurugram University. The college later assured the students that online option will be made available to them.

Government colleges across the state will be holding semester-end examinations in a combination of offline and online modes this month. Though the exams for first- and second-year undergraduate students affiliated with Gurugram University will start from March 19, exams for third-year students affiliated with Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have already started on March 3. As per a notification issued by Gurugram University, students can choose between online and offline modes.

“The exam notification issued by Gurugram University says that students can choose between online and offline modes. However, the college has not provided the option of choosing the online option due to which a demonstration was held today. Most other colleges in the city have already asked students to make a choice but there has been no such development in our college,” said Nishid Kumar Singh, a first-year-student. He said that following the protest, the college authorities had assured us that the provision of online exams would be provided to us.

Ankit Saini, another student, said that college authorities had assured that a link would soon be generated to enable them to opt for online exams. “The issue has been addressed and we have been told that we will get the choice to opt for both modes. While I am okay with both the modes, this will help outstation students who wanted to go for online exams,” said Saini.

Virender Singh Antil, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that the provision of online exams was already meant to be provided to students. “We don’t know how this misunderstanding arose. I have been told that some faculty members told students that exams will take place only in an offline mode. However, this is not true. While offline classes have been taking place, the option of online exams mandated by the university will be provided to students,” said Antil.

He said that students had been assured that both the options will be provided to them and a form seeking their responses would be floated soon. “Students are satisfied now, and their concerns have been addressed,” said Antil.