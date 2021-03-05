IND USA
gurugram news

College students stage protest, demanding online examination

Students of Dronacharya College on Friday gathered outside the college premises to demand online exams for the upcoming semester examination that is scheduled to start from March 19
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Students of Dronacharya College on Friday gathered outside the college premises to demand online exams for the upcoming semester examination that is scheduled to start from March 19. Students said that they were not being given the option of choosing the online mode for examination despite it being mandated by Gurugram University. The college later assured the students that online option will be made available to them.

Government colleges across the state will be holding semester-end examinations in a combination of offline and online modes this month. Though the exams for first- and second-year undergraduate students affiliated with Gurugram University will start from March 19, exams for third-year students affiliated with Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have already started on March 3. As per a notification issued by Gurugram University, students can choose between online and offline modes.

“The exam notification issued by Gurugram University says that students can choose between online and offline modes. However, the college has not provided the option of choosing the online option due to which a demonstration was held today. Most other colleges in the city have already asked students to make a choice but there has been no such development in our college,” said Nishid Kumar Singh, a first-year-student. He said that following the protest, the college authorities had assured us that the provision of online exams would be provided to us.

Ankit Saini, another student, said that college authorities had assured that a link would soon be generated to enable them to opt for online exams. “The issue has been addressed and we have been told that we will get the choice to opt for both modes. While I am okay with both the modes, this will help outstation students who wanted to go for online exams,” said Saini.

Virender Singh Antil, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that the provision of online exams was already meant to be provided to students. “We don’t know how this misunderstanding arose. I have been told that some faculty members told students that exams will take place only in an offline mode. However, this is not true. While offline classes have been taking place, the option of online exams mandated by the university will be provided to students,” said Antil.

He said that students had been assured that both the options will be provided to them and a form seeking their responses would be floated soon. “Students are satisfied now, and their concerns have been addressed,” said Antil.

gurugram news

Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police arrested a man and a woman in Gurugram Sector 12 on Friday for allegedly selling fake versions of branded clothes online, after attaching tags of various popular brands
gurugram news

Parents protest against private schools

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Over 100 parents from different private schools of the city protested outside a private school in South City 2 on Friday against the practice of charging of fees other than tuition fees by the school authorities
gurugram news

Gurugram district to soon launch campaign to improve ground water level

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
With the aim of improving the groundwater level in the district, a comprehensive campaign for water conservation is likely to be launched in the city by the district administration
gurugram news

MCG hires contractor to issue water bills all property owners

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
For the first time in thirteen years, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents — a practice that has been largely ignored by the civic body due to lack of records pertaining to water meters in the city
gurugram news

‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  • Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
gurugram news

Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Protesting farmers from Nuh on Thursday said that they would block the Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday along with farmers’ groups protesting at various borders of Delhi, who will occupy the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders
gurugram news

Women leaders to lead farmers’ protests on March 8

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Farmers protesting at the Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra interstate Haryana-Rajasthan borders plan on marking International Women’s Day on March 8 by observing the day as Mahila Kisan Diwas
gurugram news

Turnout for Covid vaccination sees a spike; residents face issues during online registration

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
At least 2,780 people above the age of 60 years, and 223 aged between 45 and 59 received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday
gurugram news

Speeding truck rams motorbike, kills 20-year-old pillion rider

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
A 20-year-old man was killed and his uncle injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding on Wednesday morning in Bilaspur, the police said
gurugram news

Gadkari sets August 2022 deadline for Dwarka Expressway, shifting toll plaza

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari during a visit to the city on Thursday set a deadline of August 15, 2022, for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and making the Dwarka Expressway project operational
gurugram news

Gurugram secures 8th rank in easy living index among cities with less than 1mn population

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Buoyed by better-than-average performances in the main survey parameters (see box), the city ranked eighth among cities with less than a million population in the Ease of Living Index report 2020, released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
gurugram news

51.1% of total vaccination reported from public facilities

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
In Gurugram, 51
gurugram news

Poor performance in economy due to Covid-19: City-based businessmen

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The recent Covid-19 pandemic left the city’s industrial sector paralysed for almost a year, with business yet to make a full recovery and economic opportunities being hit
gurugram news

Mobility problems continue to weigh down city

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Mobility remains a challenge for city agencies even after several decades of rapid urban development, as per the findings of the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government on Thursday
