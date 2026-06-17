Pranit More, techie Himanshu Jangra booked by Gurugram police over ‘biryani’ remarks

Pranit More, a stand-up comedian, and Himanshu Jangra, a web developer, were booked for alleged objectionable and sexually coloured comments against women made during a comedy show held at DLF Cyber Hub in Sector-24, police in Haryana's Gurugram said on Tuesday. Stand-up comedian Pranit More. (X)

Police said a suo motu cognizance was taken by them on basis of the video after a notice by National Commission for Women (NCW) to the Haryana director general of police when the clip of the More’s show held on April 12 at the venue went viral on social media, drawing flak and causing widespread outrage.

A senior police official said that the NCW notice was received by Gurugram police from the state police headquarters.

The NCW, in its notice, termed the entire sequence of incidents — objectionable comment by the techie in the audience against a woman, cheering and promotion by the comedian and laughter by the entire crowd — as utter violation of a woman’s modesty treated as mass entertainment.

“The objectionable remarks including a reference linked to a ‘ ₹370 biryani’ were prima facie derogatory towards women. NCW took suo motu cognisance seeking legal action,” he said.

'Viral video, CCTV footage seized' Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the duo was booked under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 75(3) (sexually coloured remarks), 294 (sale or circulation of obscene material) and 353(3) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at DLF Phase-II police station on Monday.

“The FIR was registered on the basis of the NCW notice. We have seized the viral video and CCTV footage from the venue for investigation. The role of both accused, including uploading and promotion of the video on social media, is being examined,” he said.

“Notices have been served to More and Jangra for appearing before investigation and questioning after which further action will be taken on basis of the evidence against them,” he said.

As the controversy flared up, More and Jangra have issued public apology on social media platforms regretting their comments. Jangra who worked with a firm in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram has already been sacked after his objectionable comment drew criticism on social media when the clip went viral.

However, police said their apologies would have no impact on the criminal case registered against them and investigation will continue in accordance with law.