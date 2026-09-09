Concern for Gurugram: Sushant Lok 3 locals flag road, waste, waterlogging woes

Residents said several civic issues have persisted despite repeated complaints, with poor maintenance affecting movement and public hygiene in parts of Sushant Lok Phase 3.

Residents of Sushant Lok Phase 3, a residential colony developed in the 2000s and now home to at least 10,000 families, have raised concerns over deteriorating roads, ageing streetlight infrastructure, irregular garbage collection and recurring waterlogging.

The road near Aloha Apartments is riddled with potholes and has deteriorated badly, residents and commuters said. They added that the stretch was repaired only a few months ago but had again developed potholes, raising concerns over the quality and durability of the work.

“The road was repaired only a few months ago, but it is already full of potholes again. It is difficult and unsafe for both residents and commuters to use this stretch, especially during peak hours. The authorities need to look into the quality of the repair work and fix the road on an urgent basis,” said Aradhana Mudgal, a resident.

“While the sector is an upscale locality, such civic issues should not be overlooked. The civic authorities must take cognisance of the problems and ensure timely action to address them,” she added.

Residents said a service lane near Aloha Apartments is also frequently flooded because of sewer overflows, making it difficult, particularly for pedestrians, to pass through.

“This service lane is usually filled with sewer water, turning it into an unhygienic stretch for everyone and poses a serious concern for public health. Despite repeated complaints, the issues continue to persist,” a resident said.

They also said several internal roads of Sushant Lok Phase 3 require urgent repairs.

Tushar Yadav, executive engineer of MCG, told HT that bitumen work cannot be undertaken during the monsoon and that stretches requiring repairs will be fixed after the season. “If there are any other complaints regarding the condition of roads, it will be taken into cognisance and similarly it will be fixed,” he added.

On August 31, HT also reported that two individuals were injured after portions of balconies on three different floors of a building collapsed subsequently in Sushant Lok Phase 3. Fire department officials had said the two were inspecting a cracked second-floor balcony when a portion collapsed, followed by portions of the first-floor and ground-floor balconies, trapping them under debris.

Garbage woes, ageing streetlights