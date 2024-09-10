Congress announces candidates for seats in Gurugram, Badshahpur

The Congress has announced its candidates for the Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies on Monday, focusing on youth to challenge established rivals in the upcoming assembly elections. Vardhan Yadav (left) and Mohit Grover. (HT Photo)

Mohit Grover, a member of the Punjabi community who secured the second-highest vote count of around 50,000 as an independent candidate in 2019, will represent the party in Gurugram. In Badshahpur, Vardhan Yadav will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rao Narbir Singh, marking his first electoral battle. The Congress has yet to announce its candidate for the Sohna constituency. Grover will face Mukesh Sharma of the BJP, who previously contested from the Badshahpur constituency in the 2014 assembly elections and lost.

“I am thankful to the people and the Congress leadership, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, for supporting me and giving me the mandate from Gurugram. The people in this constituency are looking for change as the basic infrastructure and amenities have deteriorated over the last 10 years, and no development has been carried out,” Grover said. “In the last assembly election, the people gave me immense support, and I am hopeful their support will transform into a Congress victory this time,” he added.

The Gurugram assembly constituency was previously won by BJP’s Sudhir Singla in 2019 and Umesh Agarwal in 2014. Grover said that Gurugram has traditionally been a Congress stronghold and highlighted his local roots. “I am the son of the soil, born and brought up in the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked hard to provide relief and help to the people. I have a strong connection with local people, and my family is deeply engaged in social service,” he added.

On Monday, many residents gathered at Grover’s office to pledge their support for his candidacy. Grover noted that his father’s tenure as district Congress president from 2005 to 2010 under former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda inspired him to enter politics. “I joined politics to address the problems of Gurugram, such as poor roads, traffic congestion, ineffective waste management, and perpetual waterlogging. We produce 65 percent of the state’s revenue, and we deserve a better city,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vardhan Yadav, the Congress candidate from Badshahpur, will contest against BJP heavyweight Rao Narbir Singh. Yadav, who began his political journey as a worker in 2009 and has been active in National Students’ Union of India and Youth Congress, expressed confidence in his campaign. “I am not here to make grand promises that I will fix all the problems of Badshahpur within a day, nor am I here to make false promises of giving ₹15 lakh to voters. But I do promise to raise the matter of failed road infrastructure, non-construction of 24-metre roads in developing sectors, and the delay in the SPR construction,” he added.

Yadav criticised the current government’s failure to extend the Gurugram metro project and resolve issues like waste management and the Bandhwari garbage dump. “The present government has failed to extend the metro project, and it has remained only on paper for the last 10 years. When the Congress comes to power, these issues will be resolved on priority. We will ensure that Gurugram will not be known for waterlogging but for world-class infrastructure,” Yadav said.

The Congress candidate from Badshahpur also highlighted the desire for change among residents of South Haryana, citing the Congress’ strong performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. “I had sought the party ticket in 2019 and during the Lok Sabha polls. I am happy that the party leadership considered me worthy of the mandate this time, and I will work hard to prove them right,” he said.