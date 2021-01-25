Cops deployed at interstate, interdistrict borders; diversion plans ready

The Haryana Police on Monday deployed more than 5,000 personnel at the borders connecting Rajasthan, Gururgam and Badli in Jhajjar, after the protesting farmers received permissions to hold a tractor rally and proceed towards Delhi on Republic Day.

The Gururgam police, meanwhile, has deployed 4,000 personnel and Rewari police have deployed at least 1,200 personnel on the stretches under their respective jurisdictions, said senior officials.

Senior police officers of Gurugram, Rewari and Rajasthan held a meeting on Monday and decided to allow the farmers to move towards Delhi. However, they maintained that they would not let traffic on city roads to be affected. A separate route has been marked through the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, which will connect to Badli toll plaza. for farmers to hold their rally and reach the Dhansa border.

Astha Modi, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said that to maintain law and order situation and to ensure smooth traffic for the commuters, they have deployed police personnel along the KMP Expressway route and at all interstate and interdistrict borders from 5pm on Monday. “The rally will be closely watched and anyone found creating a ruckus will be booked under relevant sections and not be allowed to continue the rally,” she said.

Modi said that the Gururgam police will use 11 drones, which are outsourced, through which all the deputy commissioners of police will monitor the traffic and protesters. The traffic police have also been kept in the loop and are on alert to employ diversion plans, she said.

As per the Gurugram traffic police, heavy commercial and goods transport vehicles coming from the direction of Jaipur on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway will be diverted at Panchgaon Chowk, via the KMP Expressway.

For the supervision on the ground, traffic police officers, a dozen assistant commissioners of police, 40 inspectors, police rider teams, PCR teams, intelligence teams, and crane and fire brigade teams have been deployed.