Covid-19 vaccinations: Door-to-door process to start, teams formed

Following directions from the Central government, officials of the district health department said that survey for door-to-door vaccination of residents who are yet to take the Covid-19 vaccines will start from Tuesday.

Teams comprising of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers and data entry operators will visit houses in the district and vaccinate residents. Officials said that all primary health centres in the district have conducted surveys at their level to identify people who have still not taken the vaccine and accordingly, they will constitute the teams for home visits.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “With due lists, the teams will identify people through door-to-door surveys who are yet to take their Covid-19 vaccines. After identification, the teams will sit down at common areas (similar to a camp) and vaccinate the residents. We have received instructions from higher authorities regarding door-to-door vaccination and the whole process is being chalked out.”

Last week, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had advised states and Union Territories to scale up the national Covid-19 vaccination drive with the door-to-door vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ over the next month, especially focusing on covering beneficiaries due for their second dose in poor-performing districts.

At present, at least 76% of the population in Gurugram district has been administered both the vaccine doses. In Gurugram, over 1.78 million people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, while a total of 3.57 million vaccine jabs have been administered, according to the health department data.

On Monday, 8,230 people were given the Covid-19 vaccine in the district, said officials, with 3,111 people being administered the first dose and 5,119 being given the second dose of the vaccines.

On Tuesday, vaccinations will continue at the 91 centres across the district, officials said. The first and second doses of Covishield will be administered at 82 centres and the second doses of Covaxin will be administered at seven centres. Sputnik V vaccines will be administered at the Sector 31 polyclinic.