DC assures action against illegal amusement parks, ahatas

Gurugram An amusement park ride in Gurugram. (HT Archive/Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said he will constitute teams to check unauthorised operations of recreational and commercial spaces, especially ahatas and amusement parks, which were highlighted by the Public Works Department (PWD) in a letter dated April 1.

The PWD raised concerns about mushrooming amusement parks on Gurugram’s outskirts, which were skirting the law and mandatory compliances to operate machinery. “NOC from Mechanical Division of PWD B&R Gurugram is necessary for running them, but no such NOC has been granted by PWD,” PWD said in the letter.

DC Kumar assured teams will conduct inspections and take appropriate action against any violations.

“All such parks will be inspected with respect to mandatory NOCs, and if any facility is found operating without the required approvals, strict action will be initiated against them. We will form dedicated teams to inspect these amusement parks and other recreational facilities. If any of these are found to be operating without the requisite NOCs, appropriate action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

The PWD letter comes against the backdrop of growing concern over unauthorised recreational spaces across Gurugram’s urban and semi-urban pockets, which host thousands of visitors, particularly on weekends and holidays.

Supreme Court Lawyer Rajeev Yadav, who also lodged multiple complaints regarding fatal accidents and injury in amusement parks, liquor taverns, water parks, fun fairs and trampoline parks, said uninspected machines were “death traps running illegally and must immediately be demolished”.

“Strict action must also be taken against erring officials and a huge tragedy is waiting to take place,” he said.