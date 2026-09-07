Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon had ‘movies taken away’ for support to Palestine: ‘Agencies tell people not to hire me’

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has said that she is still losing work in Hollywood over her outspoken support for Palestinians. The veteran actor said on Sunday that even though there is a broader shift in public opinion against U.S. support for Israel, public figures still get penalised for their anti-Israel opinions. Susan Sarandon poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie The Echo Chamber in competition, at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (REUTERS)

Susan Sarandon on losing work in Hollywood Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest movie, The Echo Chamber, Susan Sarandon said that the public perception in the US has shifted over Israel's role in Palestine. “I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics. That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel, nobody really understood that,” she said.

Recent U.S. opinion polls have shown support for Israel softening and sympathy for Palestinians rising since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

However, the 79-year-old actor said her support for the Palestinian cause continued to carry professional consequences. She said that some parts of the film industry continue to shun her for her activism.

“I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that's the power structure. I think (among) people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome,” she told reporters at the press conference for her film.