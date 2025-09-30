DC directs crackdown on drunk driving, orders reflectors on roads ahead of winters in Gurugram

Stressing on the need to make city roads safer, deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to act against key risk factors such as overspeeding and drunk driving during a meeting with district road safety committee regarding the Safe School Vehicle Policy at the mini-secretariat, said officials. Kumar further directed departments to provide updated reports on corrective steps taken on issues flagged in earlier committee meetings.

Kumar instructed officials to identify accident-prone locations across the district and implement corrective measures without delay. “The primary objective of this committee is to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities. Along with technical interventions, creating awareness among the public is equally important. Strict enforcement is necessary, but lasting change will only come when people understand and follow traffic rules,” said Kumar.

Addressing the police department, he called for stricter enforcement against overspeeding and drink-and-drive violations, said officials.

“Police must act firmly in cases of drink-and-drive. Licences of offenders should be suspended for a period of three months as per rules,” Kumar said, adding that effective planning and visible policing were essential to deter reckless driving.

Kumar also directed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to closely monitor the process of issuing driving licences in their respective jurisdictions to ensure transparency and compliance.

With the onset of winter approaching, Kumar directed that adequate reflectors be installed on key routes to reduce accidents caused by fog and poor visibility. “Reflectors on important roads will serve as a vital safeguard during foggy conditions. This should be completed on priority,” he said.

Kumar also emphasised the importance of ensuring clear visibility at intersections and turns. He asked departments to conduct regular trimming of trees and bushes at T-points and U-turns to reduce blind spots and improve safety. The responsibility for monitoring these measures, he said, would rest with the respective SDMs.

Kumar further directed departments to provide updated reports on corrective steps taken on issues flagged in earlier committee meetings. He invited non-government members of the road safety committee to share their suggestions on improving Gurugram’s traffic system.

“Our focus is not only on enforcement but also on sustainable solutions. By combining infrastructure upgrades, strict monitoring, and community participation, we can significantly bring down accidents,” said Kumar.