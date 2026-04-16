Dedicated sanitation drive continues across district health facilities

A seven-day sanitation drive has been ongoing since Monday at 42 government healthcare facilities, including the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, following the state-level directions issued by the additional chief secretary (health) on April 10, officials at the district’s Health Department said on Wednesday. The measures include upgrading the hospitals’ civic amenities, reducing patients’ waiting times and frequent inspections, said officials.

The measures include upgrading the hospitals’ civic amenities, reducing patients’ waiting times and frequent inspections, said officials.

Dr Nina Singh, senior medical officer and in charge of the Civil Hospital, said a quality team, comprising 22 officials and doctors, have been formed to conduct departmental inspections. “Geo-tagged reports with daily updates, including repair work, condition of washrooms, operation theatres and waiting areas, are prepared,” Dr Nina said.

According to Dr Nina, a team from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) visited the hospital on Wednesday to remove all stray dogs from the premises. “Tankers have been cleaned. Drinking water sources have been serviced. Old and damaged furniture has been sent for repairs or replacement,” she said.

According to the Haryana health department, beds of all health facilities must be maintained daily. “Effective queue management, reducing waiting times, and establishing help desks are key parts of this exercise,” said a senior doctor at Sohna’s sub-division hospital.

At Pataudi sub-division hospital, officials said damaged signage would be replaced and round-the-clock services would be ensured as part of the first-referral unit initiative for extended maternal care support. “Fogging to prevent mosquito breeding and measures against hospital-induced infections have also been undertaken,” a senior official at the hospital said.

Officials said Ayushman Bharat ambulance services and laboratory diagnostics services will also remain available throughout the day. “The sanitation drive is an extension of the Kayakalp programme under the Swachh Bharat Initiative. Doctors across facilities will remain alert to ensure their wards are clean and patient-friendly,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram.