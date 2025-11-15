Delhi blast probe: Raids conducted in Faridabad following intelligence inputs

Multiple security and intelligence agencies have launched an extensive search and verification operation across Faridabad, including inspections of rented accommodations, and village clusters, based on intelligence inputs linking possible associates of the module to the region. An official said these are coordinated verification drives based on actionable intelligence from central agencies. (PTI)

Officials said teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jammu & Kashmir Police, and Haryana Police conducted raids late Friday night in Dhauj, Ballabgarh, and Khandawali, areas already under scrutiny in the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

The searches are aimed at locating suspects believed to have fled from Srinagar and maintaining links with Al-Falah University, which remains under investigation for employing doctors allegedly connected to the terror network.

“These are coordinated verification drives based on actionable intelligence from central agencies,” said a senior police officer. “Residential pockets near mosques and recently rented premises are being closely monitored.”

Also Read: Nuh: Hawala agents detained, funds linked to chemical purchases for Delhi blast module

Confirming the developments, Yashpal Singh, spokesperson for Faridabad Police, said, “Our combing operation is underway across the district. The searching operation is part of it, and our teams are checking all suspected locations, houses, villages, and buildings. Every lead received from intelligence agencies is being verified thoroughly.”

Officials said that data related to the sale and transport of ammonium nitrate and NPK fertilisers is also being compiled from shops across Faridabad, Nuh, and Sohna to identify potential supply chains that may have supported the module.

“A list of fertiliser dealers and wholesalers is being prepared. Their sales records of the past six months will be cross-checked for bulk or suspicious transactions,” an official said.

Haryana director general of police (J&K) Nalin Prabhat said that the explosives recovered earlier from Faridabad had been kept securely in an open area at Nowgam Police Station.

“The forensic experts and police officials were collecting samples for examination as per protocol when the explosion occurred,” he said.

People familiar with the probe said that Dr Mohammad Umar and another accused had posed as farmhouse owners while purchasing fertilisers in Nuh, buying NPK in small quantities over the last three to four months.

“The group collectively raised ₹20 lakh to procure over 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser and more than 1,000kg of ammonium nitrate — materials powerful enough to manufacture multiple explosive devices,” an officer said.

A massive blast rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52pm near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others.