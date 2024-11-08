Delivery exec dies after truck hits and drags him on Faridabad road

A 20-year-old delivery executive died after being hit and dragged beneath a speeding truck near HSIIDC Chowk in Faridabad Sector 31 on Friday, police said. The deceased lived with his mother and younger brother at Mewla Maharajpur in Sector 46. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Sameer Qureshi, who hailed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his mother and younger brother at Mewla Maharajpur in Sector 46.

Police said that Qureshi had picked up goods from a storage house in Sector 31 and was on his way to deliver the items to a customer in Sector 45 on his motorcycle when the accident took place at 8.20am.

The accident occured on a single lane internal road on which the truck was speeding. Qureshi moved to the extreme left of the road but the truck still hit him from the front and dragged him for almost 50 metres, said police.

Mamta Pandey, 34, Qureshi’s colleague who was following him to deliver goods to another location and witnessed the accent, said Qureshi died on the spot.

“The driver fled from the spot after abandoning the truck. We alerted the police control room and an ambulance reached the spot soon but he was already dead,” she said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the truck bore a Haryana registration number and was seized from the spot.

“It was probably going to a factory and was speeding. We are trying to trace the driver and arrest him,” he said, adding that Qureshi’s body was handed over to the family for burial after an autopsy on Friday evening.

Based on a complaint from the deceased’s colleague, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 324(2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 31 police station in Faridabad on Friday, said police.