Delivery executive killed in hit-and-run crash in Gurugram’s Sector 59

A 31-year-old delivery executive died after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 59 late Sunday night, police said on Tuesday. Police say the victim was struck while leaving a warehouse for delivery late at night, with CCTV footage being scanned to trace the car. (Getty Images)

Police identified the deceased as Kabir Sheikh, originally from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who was living in rented accommodation in Ghata, Sector 58. Police said Sheikh worked with an e-commerce platform warehouse located in Sector 59.

According to police, Sheikh had picked up an order from the warehouse and was heading out for delivery when a speeding vehicle hit him near Behrampur in Sector 59 between 10pm and 10.10pm on Sunday.

Commuters alerted the police control room, following which Sheikh was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10. He succumbed to his injuries within a couple of hours during treatment.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said initial findings indicated that a speeding vehicle was involved. “He lay bleeding on the spot for several minutes before being rushed to the hospital. The victim had sustained severe head injuries even after wearing a helmet,” he said.

Turan said there was no CCTV camera at the accident spot, which was also secluded. “Some eyewitnesses said the accident was caused by a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza. We are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras on the route to trace the vehicle,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday.

On the complaint of the deceased’s sister, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 65 police station on Monday.