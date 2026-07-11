Despite PWD inspection, Civil Hosp remains flooded

Despite a pause in the torrential rainfall in Gurugram, the basement of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 continued to remain inundated on Friday, over a day since it was flooded, affecting patient services, HT found during a spot check on Friday afternoon. During the visit at around 2pm, HT found stagnant water pooled across the basement,

During the visit at around 2pm, HT found stagnant water pooled across the basement, which comprises the ultrasound unit, labour rooms, general out-patient department and the dengue ward. Water continued to seep through gaps between the floor tiling, while damp patches had spread across walls, indicating that moisture had not fully receded. In some sections, ongoing renovation work lay exposed, while water had also entered rooms housing electrical panels, raising safety concerns among hospital staff.

Primary medical officer Dr Neena said the hospital had repeatedly raised the issue with the departments concerned, but it was never provided a detailed account of the repair works carried out during the recent renovation of the facility. To be sure, nearly ₹10 crore was spent over the past six months on repairs, renovation and upkeep of the hospital.

“I have never received a detailed list of the works executed during the renovation. As far as addressing the flooding issue is concerned, the hospital on its own installed water pumps to ensure water can be pumped out during monsoon,” Dr Neena said.

Despite an inspection by a team of the Public Works Department earlier on Friday, staffers and visitors said there was no resolution in sight.

When contacted, a senior official with the PWD said that the team was yet to compile a report on the inspection. A senior health official said that the PWD had requested for a time of 15 days to suggest solutions.

Hospital officials said that as monsoon neared, staff began shifting patients from the basement to wards on the first and second floors, fearing a repeat of the flooding that has become an annual occurrence.

“It has become a precaution now. The moment it starts raining, we begin moving patients because we know the basement can flood at any time. The entire hospital is shifted for two to three months,” said a hospital staff member, requesting anonymity.

Doctors said that while pumps help remove accumulated water after flooding, they do little to prevent water from entering the basement in the first place. The repeated inundation disrupts patient care, forces emergency relocation of patients and creates concerns over electrical safety.

Officials have previously attributed the flooding to the hospital’s low-lying location and an ageing sewer line running behind the premises. However, solutions remain ad hoc.