Diwali comes alive in Gurugram societies with weekend melas, flea markets

Gurugram: Flea markets, food stalls, children’s activities, cultural performances and light displays brought residential communities across Gurugram to life over the weekend, as families and neighbours celebrated Diwali. Melas held on Saturday and Sunday turned society premises into festive shopping destinations.

Melas held on Saturday and Sunday turned society premises into festive shopping destinations. Developers also set up bazaars and decorated residential complexes.

At Vipul Greens in Sector 48, more than 30 stalls offered food, shopping and festive activities. Amit Jindal, president of the Vipul Greens RWA, said the mela was planned to bring residents and local vendors together.

A mela was also organised at Central Park Resort. M3M set up stalls at Urbana Market and across its residential societies, with more than 100 stalls. Celebrations also took place at Whiteland Blissville and Urban Cubes in Sector 71.

At Shree Vardhman Mantra in Sector 67, a flea market on October 25 featured food and shopping stalls, a dance floor and an inflatable Mickey Mouse bouncer.

Celebrations beyond shopping

At Emaar Palm Drive in Sector 66, extra cleaning is underway ahead of the festival. The society will hold a Diwali mela on November 6, where vendors and residents will showcase art, fashion, murals and decor items.

“The housekeeping staff carry out extra cleaning so that every corner looks its best,” said Geeta Shokeen, an RWA member.

The society has also organised a Ramlila performance. The RWA plans to distribute gifts and sweets to housekeeping staff and their families, while residents will organise bhandaras.

At Experion Heartsong in Sector 108, a flea market is scheduled for November 4, with food and shopping stalls, games, a DJ and a dance floor.

“Our flea market will have shopping and food stalls, a games section, a DJ, and a dance floor. We have also invited anchors to host games,” said Ravi Kumar Sharma, estate manager.

At Adani Oyster Grande in Sector 102, a flea market on November 5 will have food and shopping stalls, a bubble show and diya-making for children, said Gursimron Singh, a resident.

Homes light up

At DLF The Camellias on Golf Course Road, around 320 trees have been decorated with lights. Warm golden lights illuminate the avenues, gardens, towers and open spaces. A display at the central roundabout is designed to look like a glowing diya from above, surrounded by illuminated palm trees.

Across Gurugram, Diwali celebrations are turning residential communities into gathering spaces for shopping and entertainment.