Driver of truck that ran over officer held in Rajasthan
The driver of a truck that ran over a police officer investigating illegal mining in Haryana’s Nuh district was arrested in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday, a day before the 58-year-old was set to be cremated at his village in Hisar.
A cleaner of the truck was earlier arrested on Tuesday after an exchange of fire with police. The deputy superintendent of police, Surender Singh, was run over in Nuh’s Pachgaon when he tried to flag down the truck for questioning as part of an effort to crack down on illegal mining.
“We are conducting raids at nearby districts and we are hopeful of arresting the remaining suspects,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.
On Wednesday, Mittar Ishak, the driver of the truck, was arrested after a long chase by the police in Ganghora village of Bharatpur, said Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla. Ishak, about 30 years old, fled to his relative’s house after the death of the DSP.
The Haryana Police have formed 10 teams to conduct searches in at least 13 villages in Nuh and Tauru areas. Ikkar Khan, the cleaner who was arrested after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg on Tuesday, was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday and sent to five days in police custody by a court.
During questioning, Khan revealed the sequence of events before the DSP’s death. “He told us that the police wanted to impound their vehicle. He said the DSP was tailing them and they tried to unload the dump truck but were surrounded by the police. Fearing arrest, they took out weapons and asked the police to back off but they walked towards the truck and asked them to get down. Mittar then ran over the DSP in a bid to escape,” the officer quoted above said.
Singla said there are two cases registered against Khan – one for the murder of the DSP and the other for opening fire on police teams chasing him.
The police have identified a few villages where relatives and friends of the remaining suspects live. “Their numbers have been put on surveillance. Anyone helping the suspect or others in the gang will be booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.
-
Pune RTI activist held for extorting ₹25 lakh from contractor
A Right to Information activist has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakh from a road contractor. Phalke, had threatened the victim that he would complain to the vigilance department if he did not give him Rs 2 crore. The RTI activist sought Rs 2 crore to evade government action. Later, he started issuing threats to the contractor.
-
Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura
An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning. The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.
-
Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped Inderjit's friend's 5-yesr-old son, suspecting his friend Suresh (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory. Bajra road, 35, of Ekta colony, Inderjit Singh, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Inderjit added that after Kumar's mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
-
Ludhiana | State sports department seeks list of promising players
With an aim to boost sports in the state and to give players a leg up, Punjab sports director Rajesh Dhiman has asked all the district sports officers (DSOs) in Punjab to identify their best players from all the games. Following the directions, the DSOs have asked all coaches in their respective districts to identify their best players from the age group of 12 to 20 years.
-
Delhi HC permits minor survivor of rape to terminate pregnancy
The Delhi high court has permitted a minor survivor of sexual assault to terminate her pregnancy of 25 weeks and 6 days, noting that it is “forced” and would permanently scar her psyche, causing grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The petitioner, a minor, had approached the Delhi high court through her father praying for permission to undergo a medical termination of pregnancy.
