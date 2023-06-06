The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday initiated the process to conduct the structural audits in 16 multi-storey residential colonies in the city. DTCP issues directions to complete structural audit of 16 condos in Gurugram

The exercise is being carried out in pursuance to a directive from the Haryana government in March last year to conduct the structural audit of around 80 high-rise condominiums, in the wake of the partial collapse of six floors at the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 in February 2022, killing two women residents.

Under the first phase of the audit, technical experts carried out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these 16 colonies and submitted a report with their recommendations in November last year, said DTCP officials.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said they have now initiated work on the structural audit. “We have issued the work order to four empaneled consultants on Monday and they will conduct both structural and chemical tests to check the strength of structures and the quality of material used,” he said, adding that a detailed standard operating procedure has already been shared with the consultants.

The phase two of the audit will have to be completed within 45 days of the day of issue of order, he said.

The various tests recommended to be conducted include the rebound hammer test, ultrasonic pulse velocity test, core test, cement ratio plaster test. In total, 10 tests have been recommended, the order mentioned.

The scope of work will also include recommending remediation measures for distressed concrete structures and other parts of the buildings, the order said.

The consultant will work on the same condominiums on which they worked in the first phase to ensure continuity, the order said.

Last year, one of the consultants was tasked to conduct first phase of structural audit of DLF Park Place in Sector 54, M3M Woodshire in Sector 107, Raheja Atharva project in Sector 109, and Signature Global Solera in Sector 107. The total area of these projects was approximately 72 lakh square feet (sqft).

The second consultant was assigned Paras Irene in Sector 70A, Spaze Privy in Sector 72, Peaceful Homes in Sector 70 A, and Central Park II Bellevue in Sector 48. The total area of the projects was approximately 63 lakh sqft.

The third consultant was tasked to conduct audit of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84, Brisk Lumbini in Sector 109, Mapsko (Royal and Paradise) in Sector 82, and Raheja Vedanta in Sector 108. The total area of these projects was around 64 lakh sqft.

The fourth consultant was tasked with the audits of Mapsko Casabella in Sector 82, Uniworld Garden II in Sector 47, Tulip Ivory Apartments in Sector 70, and Mahindra Aura in Sector 110 A. The total area of these projects was around 63 lakh sqft.

Abhishek Behl