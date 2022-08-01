DTCP seals 123 shops, demolishes 12 shops in DLF phase three
Gurugram The enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday demolished 12 illegal shops, and sealed 123 more on 43 plots, said officials.
The DTCP has been taking action against illegal establishments in Block U of DLF phase 3, starting on Friday.
Around 12.30pm on Saturday, the DTCP’s enforcement team started the demotion and sealing of illegal shops in Block U, in presence of 150 police personnel. “Many property owners had put large plyboards to hide their shop signs on residential plots, and resisted the drive as well. This is illegal, and will not be allowed anymore,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).
Local shop owners, meanwhile, opposed the sealing drive and alleged that the “DTCP has only targeted the market area in DLF phase 3”. “We are paying tax to the municipality corporation, and the electricity bills at commercial rates. Many shop owners have obtained stay from the court concerned, but the DTCP issued no such notices,” said a property owner, requesting anonymity.
On Friday, the department sealed over 150 commercial establishments in Block U of DLF phase 3, but the drive was cut short due to heavy rain in the afternoon. The enforcement team sealed 50 general stores, five gyms, six medical stores, 15 shops selling food items, three communication stores, one wine shop, one yoga centre, one optical shop, one ayurvedic store, three offices of property dealers, four medical clinics, and eight salons among other such establishments.
-
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
-
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
-
Lekhpal recruitment exam: Aspirants allege foul play, create ruckus
Aspirants of lekhpal recruitment examination created a ruckus at Chetna Girls Intermediate College in Kareli area on Sunday alleging that certain centre officials were providing unfair advantage to a woman aspirant. An enquiry has been handed over to ADM (city) and SP (city) in this connection, district administration officials said. Another room invigilator supported the claims of other aspirants. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report and evidences, SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey added.
-
Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours
A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as Bagul was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday. Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps. From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.
-
Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns
Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh. According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics