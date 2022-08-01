DTCP seals 123 shops, demolishes 12 shops in DLF phase three

Gurugram The enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday demolished 12 illegal shops, and sealed 123 more on 43 plots, said officials.

The DTCP has been taking action against illegal establishments in Block U of DLF phase 3, starting on Friday.

Around 12.30pm on Saturday, the DTCP’s enforcement team started the demotion and sealing of illegal shops in Block U, in presence of 150 police personnel. “Many property owners had put large plyboards to hide their shop signs on residential plots, and resisted the drive as well. This is illegal, and will not be allowed anymore,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).

Local shop owners, meanwhile, opposed the sealing drive and alleged that the “DTCP has only targeted the market area in DLF phase 3”. “We are paying tax to the municipality corporation, and the electricity bills at commercial rates. Many shop owners have obtained stay from the court concerned, but the DTCP issued no such notices,” said a property owner, requesting anonymity.

On Friday, the department sealed over 150 commercial establishments in Block U of DLF phase 3, but the drive was cut short due to heavy rain in the afternoon. The enforcement team sealed 50 general stores, five gyms, six medical stores, 15 shops selling food items, three communication stores, one wine shop, one yoga centre, one optical shop, one ayurvedic store, three offices of property dealers, four medical clinics, and eight salons among other such establishments.