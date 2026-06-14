The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) will begin action against illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial establishments operating from residential houses in DLF phases one to five from next week, officials said on Saturday. DTCP to launch crackdown on illegal constructions in DLF phases

The drive will start in DLF Phase-3 and subsequently be extended to other phases. Officials said illegal showrooms, offices and commercial units running from residential properties will be sealed, while illegal constructions in stilt parking areas will be demolished.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated the stay on action against illegal constructions on May 29 and permitted the department to proceed against property owners who have not impleaded themselves in the case.

“The department has identified 5100 properties in DLF phases one to five in which violations were detected, and the details were submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. We will take action against the property owners who have not impleaded themselves in the matter,” said Madholia.

According to DTCP officials, the stay has been vacated for 3,500 properties across the five colonies, allowing enforcement action to begin.

“Small earthmoving machines will be used to demolish the violations in the stilt parking areas. The front and rear setback will be cleared along with other violations,” he said.

Officials said around 2,600 homeowners have been given time until July 6 to file replies before the court, and action against those properties will be taken in accordance with Punjab and Haryana High Court directions.

As per the department, nearly 40% of the identified houses are being used for guest houses, pizza outlets, gyms and showrooms. These establishments will also face sealing action.

“Action against homeowners regarding illegal construction and unauthorised commercial activities will begin next week, starting with large houses in DLF Phase-3. We appeal to people to remove illegal constructions voluntarily and shut down commercial operations. Illegal structures in stilt areas will be demolished,” said Madholia.

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