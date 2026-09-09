Dwarka E-way area sees 135% rise in home prices in 5 years: Report

Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a luxury housing destination in Gurugram, with residential prices rising 135% over the past five years, according to a report released on Monday. The corridor recorded 38,680 residential launches between 2021 and H1 2026, with 4-BHK and larger homes accounting for 28% of supply. (HT Archive)

The corridor, once viewed largely as an emerging market riding on future infrastructure, is now attracting premium buyers and developers with larger, higher-ticket projects, increasingly putting it in competition with established luxury markets such as Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road, experts said. However, comparable price, sales and inventory data for these markets was not provided.

Deepak Sangwan, chairman of Origen Realty, said established addresses continued to command a premium because of their mature social and commercial infrastructure, but Dwarka Expressway was gradually narrowing the gap as prices rose and newer projects offered larger homes and integrated lifestyle amenities.

The data, compiled by Anarock, a realty consultancy firm, showed average residential prices on Dwarka Expressway rose from ₹6,032 per sq ft in 2021 to ₹14,180 per sq ft in H1 2026, compared with Gurugram’s average of ₹13,350 per sq ft.

Larger homes, higher ticket sizes

The premiumisation of the corridor is also reflected in its supply mix. Of the 38,680 residential units launched between 2021 and H1 2026, 3-BHK homes accounted for 39% of supply, followed by 4-BHK and larger homes at 28%. Two-BHK units made up 27%, while 1-BHK homes accounted for 6%.

Homes priced above ₹2.5 crore emerged as a prominent budget segment, according to ANAROCK. The report’s price-band data points to a shift towards higher-ticket housing but does not provide a separate percentage share for luxury units in total sales.

The corridor had 10,770 available units, which ANAROCK estimates would take around 18 months to absorb at the current sales pace. The agency described this as indicative of healthy demand and a relatively balanced market.

‘Infrastructure drives growth’

ANAROCK attributed the corridor’s growth largely to improved infrastructure and connectivity. The operational expressway has improved access to Delhi and IGI Airport, while proximity to Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Manesar and the upcoming Global City Gurugram has increased its appeal among senior professionals and affluent end-users.

More than ₹2.20 lakh crore in infrastructure capital has been deployed around the corridor and wider NCR, according to the report.

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, ANAROCK Group, said the corridor had become a major driver of change in Delhi-NCR’s urban development.

“Once the region’s most delayed infrastructure project, it has proved to be an unmatched change agent by easing congestion, reducing travel times to the airport and beyond, and connecting hitherto disconnected pockets of Delhi and Gurugram into one thriving urban corridor,” he said.

The report said improved connectivity had also supported confidence among homebuyers and investors. It said better road access could bring more schools, hospitals, retail and rental demand, while planned metro connectivity, tunnels and integrated township projects could further support development.

Developers said buyer preferences had changed alongside the infrastructure.

Sudeep Bhatt, director of strategy at Whiteland Corporation, said Dwarka Expressway had evolved from an emerging growth corridor into an aspirational luxury destination, driven by infrastructure, connectivity, social infrastructure and planned developments.

“Today’s luxury homebuyer is looking beyond location—they seek spacious residences, wellness-focused amenities, sustainability, and a superior living experience,” he said.

Amit Modi, director, County Group, said the completed expressway had strengthened buyer confidence, with homebuyers increasingly assessing locations based on existing infrastructure and neighbourhoods rather than future development.

“Buyers today are looking at the complete proposition, including the quality of the project, connectivity, surrounding infrastructure and the kind of neighbourhood that is taking shape,” he said. Modi added that the corridor had become one of the preferred luxury residential destinations.

Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty, said, “The corridor’s location between Delhi and Gurugram, along with connectivity and planned development, was widening its appeal.” He cited IGI Airport, Aerocity and major upcoming institutional projects as factors adding to its lifestyle and investment proposition.

Jitender Yadav, director, Roots Developers, said improving household incomes could help stabilise affordability and support end-user demand. “The positive momentum is clearly visible in emerging micro-markets like Dwarka Expressway, where enhanced infrastructure and connectivity are accelerating demand,” he said.

B.K. Malagi, vice chairman, Experion Developers, said lifestyle, connectivity and quality of development were increasingly shaping Gurugram’s luxury market, with Dwarka Expressway and SPR standing out as newer projects establish their own identities.

The key test for Dwarka Expressway will be whether demand can keep pace with rising ticket sizes and continued premium supply, experts say. Sangwan of Origen Realty added, “Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a key driver of Gurugram’s luxury housing growth, with 135% appreciation in five years. Infrastructure projects such as Global City, Vision City, Rewari Pataudi Highway and Upper Dwarka Expressway are further strengthening the corridor’s appeal.”