Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Electronic enforcement devices on highways soon

Electronic enforcement devices on highways soon

gurugram news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Wednesday said it will place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk corridors of national and state highways and at critical junctions soon

Gurugram, India-February 02, 2023: The accident spot, where an unidentified vehicle crushed a pedestrian while trying to cross the road at NH-48 near Iffco chowk elevated road, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 02 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)
Gurugram, India-February 02, 2023: The accident spot, where an unidentified vehicle crushed a pedestrian while trying to cross the road at NH-48 near Iffco chowk elevated road, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 02 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Debashish Karmakar's story)
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Wednesday said it will place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk corridors of national and state highways and at critical junctions soon. The announcement was made by the Haryana chief secretary on Wednesday.

While presiding over a meeting in state capital Chandigarh regarding the setting up of modalities to implement provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed officers to hire experts, who can assess the need of electronic enforcement devices such as speed cameras, CCTV cameras, speed guns, body cameras and similar devices to monitor traffic and prevent road accidents.

These experts will assist the departments to identify junctions where there are chances of overspeeding of vehicles and accident-prone areas where such devices can be installed.

Kaushal directed departments to complete the procedure and submit a report to the transport commissioner by March 7. “The electronic enforcement devices should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction or interruption in traffic flow,” he said in a statement.

Kaushal also directed that appropriate warning signs should be placed before the stretches monitored by electronic enforcement devices, notifying the public that electronic devices are in use and they are under surveillance.

During the meeting, Kaushal was informed that all challans will be issued in electronic form and fixed and dynamic speed limit signs will be used to notify the speed limit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out