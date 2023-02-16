Electronic enforcement devices on highways soon

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Wednesday said it will place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk corridors of national and state highways and at critical junctions soon. The announcement was made by the Haryana chief secretary on Wednesday.

While presiding over a meeting in state capital Chandigarh regarding the setting up of modalities to implement provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed officers to hire experts, who can assess the need of electronic enforcement devices such as speed cameras, CCTV cameras, speed guns, body cameras and similar devices to monitor traffic and prevent road accidents.

These experts will assist the departments to identify junctions where there are chances of overspeeding of vehicles and accident-prone areas where such devices can be installed.

Kaushal directed departments to complete the procedure and submit a report to the transport commissioner by March 7. “The electronic enforcement devices should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction or interruption in traffic flow,” he said in a statement.

Kaushal also directed that appropriate warning signs should be placed before the stretches monitored by electronic enforcement devices, notifying the public that electronic devices are in use and they are under surveillance.

During the meeting, Kaushal was informed that all challans will be issued in electronic form and fixed and dynamic speed limit signs will be used to notify the speed limit.