Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar reviewed 48 agenda items ranging from school transport safety to highway encroachments at the district road safety committee’s monthly meeting, which he chaired, at the mini-secretariat’s conference hall on Monday. Ensure no black spots, act against wrong-side driving: Gurugram DC

He directed police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to thoroughly inspect dhabas set up along national highways.

“No black spot should exist on any road in the district. We must ensure that all lives are protected by taking preventive measures wherever required. If any dhaba is found operating without proper permissions, swift action must be taken. Illegally parked vehicles along highways pose a constant risk of serious accidents,” he said.

He told officials to enforce the Safe School Vehicle Policy and directed officials to inspect school buses and impound those operating without valid fitness certificates. He said any driver found driving under the influence or violating transport norms should be reported to both the school management and the district administration.

“Parents must also be encouraged to raise complaints so that strict action can be taken against violators,” he added.

The meeting discussed key traffic points and areas prone to accidents, such as La Laguna on Golf Course Road where the DC ordered measures be taken to reduce vehicle speeds. At Panchgaon Chowk, pedestrian safety arrangements were recommended. The DC sought an ATR (action taken report) before the next meeting regarding the construction of a flyover at Bilaspur Chowk. He instructed removal of unauthorised shops on KMP Expressway and demanded immediate closure of all illegal road exits, and action to be taken against those responsible.

Other areas discussed during the meeting included 32nd Avenue Entry, Krishna Chowk, and the Jharsa underpass. “Strict action should be taken, and high-risk locations must be monitored and corrected,” he said.