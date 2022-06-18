Fake call center busted in Palam Vihar, three arrested

Police busted a fake call centre operating out of a residential building at Palam Vihar on Thursday night and arrested three people, including the person who was running the centre, from the spot, said officials on Friday.

Police said those working at the call centre duped residents of several foreign countries by sending them fake emails in bulk on the pretext of informing them about the technical malfunctioning of a software. Police said a fake toll free number was also provided in the email asking the reader to call on the number for technical support.

Officials said as soon as the person dialled those numbers, calls landed at the Palam Vihar centre where the suspects made the victims purchase gift vouchers, which were redeemed later for money.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said Bijender Singh, station house officer of Cyber crime police station, received a tip-off about the call centre, following which a team was formed and the centre was raided. Three laptops, four mobile phones and ₹30,000 duped from foreigners were seized from the suspects.

Sangwan said people must not call on any toll free number coming from an untrustworthy source or those which surface after searching on Google. “One should visit the official website of any company to get the toll free number,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 66D (cheating by personating by means of any communication device or computer resource) and 75 (offence committed outside India but involving computer, computer system or computer network located in India) of IT Act at Cybercrime police station on Friday.