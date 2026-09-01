Faridabad contractor held for allegedly killing employee over ₹500 dispute

A 35-year-old contractor was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 30-year-old employee to death with a smashed glass bottle following a dispute over ₹500 near Faridabad railway station on Sunday night, police said. The two neighbours were consuming alcohol when an argument escalated into a scuffle, police said. The accused was arrested. (HT)

Police said the accused and victim were neighbours. The incident took place around 11.30pm while the two were consuming alcohol. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he asked the victim to bring more alcohol and snacks, but the latter refused and asked him to clear an earlier debt of ₹500.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said a heated argument followed. “The victim told the accused that he was yet to clear his pending payment of ₹500, while the accused said he had already paid him,” Yadav said.

A scuffle broke out, during which the accused allegedly hit the victim on the head with a glass bottle. A senior police officer said the bottle shattered and the victim sustained grievous head injuries.

“However, before he could understand anything, the accused stabbed him in the neck and the abdominal area with the same smashed bottle, and he bled to death,” the officer said, adding that the accused fled.

Police said the neck injury pierced several arteries. Family members rushed the victim to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The hospital alerted police around 12.15am.

Based on the victim’s father’s complaint, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at NIT police station on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.