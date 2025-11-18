Faridabad police search 1,300 Al Falah student rooms after Red Fort blast probe

The Faridabad police along with crime branch personnel have conducted extensive searches of every accommodation linked to students and staff of Al Falah University following the November 10 Red Fort blast. Police said the aim was to ensure no explosive material was hidden on the campus or in rented rooms occupied by students and staff. Security has been tightened with armed guards at gates while contractors abandon halted projects amid scrutiny of medical faculty linked to arrested suspects. (HT Photo)

Police verified identity documents during the searches. A senior police official said accommodation of at least 1,300 students from medical, paramedical and engineering courses and almost 400 staff had been searched. “We have taken details of all the students and staff from the college after which the search was carried out. However, nothing suspicious was found. Those studying medicine and their teaching faculty were on our special target as they were those who were in direct contact with doctors Muzammil Shakil, Shaheen Saeed and Umar Nabi,” he said.

Students living off campus said their rooms were checked thoroughly. A first-year student of Bachelor of Medical Radio Imaging Technology, said police visited his rented accommodation in Dhauj two days ago. “They all checked every corner of my accommodation and my ID card. All other students of different courses in the university also had to undergo the same checking. They were searching for hidden explosives,” he said, requesting anonymity. His classmate said hostel rooms were searched first and then police began locating students living in Dhauj and nearby areas.

Police officers said several faculty members are traceless and some students have left their accommodations after the crackdown.

F’bad admin begins inquiry into land and building nods

The Faridabad district administration along with the department of town and country planning and the Haryana revenue department has launched an inquiry into how the university’s building plans were passed and whether they follow the sanctioned design. A senior district official said, “We will carry out demolition work of any structure which will be found illegal or in violation of the sanctioned plans.”

Officials from the revenue department are measuring the entire campus and scrutinising sale deeds. They said the campus originally stood on 30 acres purchased by the university but now spans 78 acres. Trilok Chand, Badkhal sub-divisional magistrate, said several officials are verifying documents. “All the actions are being taken as per the directions of the state government. A detailed report is to be submitted to the Haryana government on when and from whom all the 78 acres were purchased and how the entire university expanded,” he said. Chand added that preliminary information indicates the first land purchase occurred in 1997.

Private security guards and armed police personnel are checking each person at the university’s main entrance. A guard said, “Names of every visitor are being recorded. Police personnel are also deployed at the gate with us for security.” He added that only students, teaching and non-teaching staff, patients and attendants are being allowed entry.

Construction activity inside the campus has stopped because the management has halted payments. Mohammad Zubair Alam, a contractor involved in painting work, said he was leaving for his home in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. “We were deployed here for the last three months. However, it seems that the varsity is cash strapped and has run into deep trouble after the Delhi blast due to the terror module running from here,” he said. Alam added that he has asked all painters under him to return home and that other workers are also leaving.

Students fear impact on their future

Students said the ongoing investigation and a show-cause notice issued to the university for falsely claiming NAAC accreditation could affect their future. A paramedical student said his course is nearing completion. “However, looking at the situation, it should not be surprising if any irregularity surfaces resulting in the university losing its recognition. We knew that it was NAAC accredited but now it is clear that no such certification was ever issued to it as mentioned in its website,” he said. He added that employers may hesitate to hire students associated with an institution linked to a terror module.