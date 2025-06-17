Faridabad: Two dead as motorcycle crashes into tanker on expressway

Two men were killed after their motorcycle crashed into the rear of a tanker that had abruptly applied the brakes on the elevated stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sector 37 in Faridabad on Monday morning, police said. Two men were killed after their motorcycle crashed into the rear of a tanker that had abruptly applied the brakes on the elevated stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sector 37 in Faridabad on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

The victims were identified as Brijesh Kushwaha, 36, and Mahavir, 42 — both residents of Shiv Colony in Sector 22, Faridabad, and neighbours. Police said the crash occurred around 8.15am while the duo was on their way to work in Noida.

“They worked at the same private firm and commuted together daily,” said inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Sarai Khawaja police station.

According to police, Kushwaha was riding the motorcycle and Mahavir was the pillion rider when a tanker in front of them suddenly applied brakes. Kushwaha, unable to react in time, crashed into the tanker, which was reportedly carrying phenyl. The impact of the collision was so severe that both men — despite wearing helmets — suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot. Their motorcycle was completely damaged, police added.

The tanker driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle nearly 3km away. “We are awaiting a formal complaint from the victims’ families to register an FIR and initiate a search for the unidentified driver,” Kumar said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.