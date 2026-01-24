F’bad: Man murders 4-year-old kid over counting lessons

A 31-year-old man in Faridabad was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his four-year-old daughter in a fit of rage by repeatedly hitting her with a rolling pin and slamming her on the floor after she failed to write numbers from one to 50 in her homework, police said on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Vanshika, a Class 1 student of a government school in Jhar Setli.

The incident was reported from Sector 58 in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh on Wednesday. Police said the suspect, identified as Krishna Jaiswal, allegedly tried to pass off the murder as an accidental death caused by the child falling down the stairs.

However, Jaiswal’s six-year-old son, who was present in the house at the time of his sister’s alleged assault, blew the man’s cover by narrating the entire incident first to his mother and then to the police.

Police identified the deceased as Vanshika, a Class 1 student of a government school in Jhar Setli, Sector 58. She sustained over a dozen bruises, fractures, and severe head injuries in the alleged assault, police said.

Police said Jaiswal worked the night shift at a private firm in Ballabgarh, while his wife, Ranjeeta Kumari, is employed in the day shift with another private firm.

Police said Jaiswal used to return from work around 6am daily, after which he would send the children to school and also supervise their homework when they returned in the afternoon.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the incident took place between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Wednesday when Jaiswal was monitoring his daughter’s homework.

“She could not write numbers from one to fifty in her homework book, which enraged him,” Yadav said.

Investigators said Jaiswal first slapped her multiple times, then picked up a rolling pin from the kitchen and assaulted her. He later slammed her on the floor, after which she collapsed.

He then rushed her to the civil hospital in Ballabgarh, where he told doctors she had slipped from the staircase. The child later succumbed to her injuries. He subsequently informed his wife about the alleged “accident” and their daughter’s death.

Police said they received information about the child’s death from the hospital around 6.30pm, after which a team from Sector 58 police station reached the hospital to begin an investigation.

They said neither parent initially lodged a complaint, and the body was therefore shifted to a government mortuary for post-mortem examination on Thursday.

“However, around 1am on Thursday, the grieving mother called the police control room and informed us that it was her husband who murdered their daughter,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

He said a police team then visited their home, where the woman told them that her son, who had been sleeping beside her, disclosed that Vanshika did not die after falling down the stairs but was brutally assaulted by their father.

“Jaiswal was taken into custody and the boy was counselled. He narrated the entire sequence of events. He said he was playing while his father was making his sister do her homework, and when she failed to write the numbers, he began assaulting her,” the officer said.

On Ranjeeta’s complaint, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) was registered against her husband at Sector 58 police station on Thursday, and he was formally arrested.

The accused was produced before a Faridabad court on Friday and was sent to one-day police remand for interrogation.