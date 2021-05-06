Fire at supermarket in DLF Phase-4

A fire broke out at a supermarket in DLF Phase-4 on Thursday afternoon. No injury or casualty was reported, said officials.

IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire officer, said, “Around 3.50pm, we received a call regarding a fire at supermarket named Supermart 1 in a six-storey building in DLF Phase-4. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which was controlled after two hours.”

He said that no casualty was reported from the building as due to the lockdown, there was no one present in offices in the building. “Prima facie, it seems that the fire started due to a short circuit in the supermarket, but the detailed reason will be known later once a report is filed,” the official said.

In the past month, around four different incidents of fire have been reported from different parts of the district. In April, fire outbreaks were reported from Sadar Bazaar and Nathupur in the district.