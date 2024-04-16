Fire breaks out at Gurugram school, none injured

A fire broke out at a private school at Sector-37C in Gurugram on Tuesday morning. No causalities or injuries were reported in the incident, police officers aware of the matter said. HT Image

Nearly 500 sets of children’s uniform kept in a room were burnt to ashes, while three computers and two air-conditioners were also gutted in the fire, they added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The schools in Haryana on Tuesday started from 10am, instead of the usual timing of 8am, on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, said officials. An order regarding the revised school timing was issued late in the evening on Monday.

Haryana fire services, deputy director (technical), Gulshan Kalra, who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical), of the fire station at Sector 29, said, “The fire station received a call at 8.57am from Narayana E-Techno School and we sent three fire tenders within few minutes from different fire stations. The cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit and there was no foul play involved,” he said. Fortunately the children reached school late on Tuesday due to Durga Ashtami, he added.

Kalra said it took 90 minutes to douse the blaze. “The fire broke out in the room of the school’s vice principal, where nearly 500 new uniform of children were kept, and so, the fire spread immediately. It also engulfed the furniture, doors and other wooden items,” he said.

The school management said that the incident was minor and took place due to a short circuit. “The fire was doused within an hour and fire tenders reached the spot on time, for which the blaze did not spread to the other rooms. Everyone is safe,” said a school official on condition of anonymity.

Principal quote awaited