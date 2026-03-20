Gurugram, A massive fire broke out at a five-storey guest house in the Sector 28 area here on Friday afternoon, creating panic and chaos. Fire breaks out in five-storey guest house in Gurugram, four people rescued

Police, firefighters, Haryana State Disaster Response Force and locals rescued four people, including three women, who were trapped in the building. They managed to douse the fire after an hour's struggle.

According to a fire officer, the blaze originated from an electrical panel on the ground floor of the guest house. It was initially believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kaushik were present at the spot, the officer said.

He said fire department officials received a call around 1.29 pm stating that a five-storey building in Sector 28 had caught fire, with four people trapped inside.

Four fire engines and an HSDRF team were immediately dispatched to the spot.

A senior police officer said the fire erupted near the main entrance of the building and smoke spread inside.

Heavy smoke made it impossible to climb up the building from the front, but police personnel and the fire brigade demonstrated courage, reached the first floor using the building's side railings and set the rescue operation in motion. They then used ropes, grills and stairs from the rear of the building to reach the top floor and rescued the trapped people.

"Acting promptly and bravely, the rescue team safely evacuated women and other residents from the burning guest house. Due to their swift action, a major tragedy was averted, and the fire was brought under control in time," he added.

The building, rented by a company, has five floors, with four one-BHK units on each. The rooms were fully occupied at the time, they said.

"The situation was brought under control by around 2.40 pm. The fire was on the ground floor, but the flames had begun spreading to the second floor, raising fears of a major disaster. But our firefighters brought it under control in time. Refrigerators, air conditioners and other items on the ground floor were destroyed in the incident. The trapped people were rescued," said another fire officer.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said, "The DCP will give commendation letters to the police personnel, the fire brigade team and common people who saved lives by entering the burning building."

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