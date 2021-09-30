Fire in Manesar Sector 3: Two floors of automobile parts warehouse gutted

A major fire broke out in an automobile parts warehouse in Sector 3 of Manesar early Thursday and it took the fire department more than two hours and nine fire tenders to douse the blaze. No injury or casualty was reported.

Fire department officials were informed that sparks from electrical wires had resulted in the building catching fire at 3.21am. “The security guards at the warehouse alerted us about the incident. Immediately, two fire tenders each from the Manesar and Sector 29 fire brigades were dispatched. When our firemen reached the spot, they alerted us that the intensity of the blaze was huge and one fire tender each from Bhim Nagar, Udyog Vihar and Sector 37 fire brigades as well as from Honda and Maruti were called upon,” Sukhbir Yadav, assistant fire officer, Haryana Fire Services, said.

Yadav said that no workers were present on the premises of AG Industries Private Limited.

“Both the hydrants and the water sprinklers were functioning and they helped restrict the blaze to a portion of the building. However, the portion on the ground floor and first floor of the building which were not covered by the sprinklers suffered extensive damage,” Yadav said.

Officials of AG Industries Private Limited declined to comment on the matter.

Yadav said that with the Manesar fire station located less than four kilometres from the site, the response was swift, failing which it would have taken over six to seven hours to douse the blaze.

“By 5.30am, we were able to douse the blaze and by 6.20am, the last fire tender left the spot. We suspect a short circuit was the cause. However, we are investigating to ascertain the exact cause,” Yadav said.