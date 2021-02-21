Four dead on city roads in 24 hours

Four people died in separate accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur highway within 24 hours, with the police attributing the incidents to speeding and negligent driving by drivers.

In the first incident, a Panchgaon resident was killed around 5.30pm on Saturday when a speeding tractor rammed the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on from behind near the industrial area. The victim, Nisha Yadav, was flung from the rear seat and run over by the tractor. She was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, where she died on Saturday. The tractor driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

In the second incident, a truck rammed two bystanders at the Panchgaon crossing on the highway, killing one and severely injuring the other. The police said that the truck driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The incident took place around 2.30pm on Saturday, around 24 kilometres from the city.

According to the police, Sabbir and Akil Hussain of Roz Ka Meo in Nuh were waiting for public transport to return to Nuh when a speeding truck coming from KMP Expressway hit them. Sabbir died on the spot while Akil is undergoing treatment. The truck driver fled the spot but has been identified and booked, said police.

In the third incident, a person died after falling off a tractor near the Farrukhnagar crossing around 7.30pm on Friday. The police said that Rajkumari Devi, a resident of Baliawas village in Farrukhnagar, and her son had hitched a ride on a tractor on their way back from Devi’s workplace, a hospital.

Harsh Kumar, Devi’s son, said that the tractor driver was being driven rashly. “I told him that my mother is an old woman and asked him to slow down, but he did not listen. After a few metres away, he drove the tractor over a speed breaker and due to the impact, my mother fell off the tractor. When I jumped down the vehicle, the driver fled the spot, leaving us in the dark. I took help from a passerby and rushed my mother to a hospital,” he said.

Devi was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died on Saturday.

In the fourth incident, a 19-year-old man from Alwar in Rajasthan died in an accident in Manesar on Friday night. A friend of the deceased, identified as Sandeep, said that the driver of the car they were travelling to Gurugram in was speeding and collided with another vehicle, injuring Sandeep.

Jitender Kumar, the complainant, said they were travelling to Gurugram from Alwar. Sandeep was sitting on the co-driver’s seat of the Celerio car. “The driver was speeding and was driving rashly. We both asked him many times to control the speed as it was foggy and the route was not clear, but he accelerated and rammed a vehicle,” he said.

Sandeep suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar, where he was declared brought dead.

The police registered four separate cases under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (Death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur, Farrukhnagar and Manesar police stations.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the drivers are yet to be arrested. “These accident spots have already been identified as black spots and we are looking for the reasons for these accidents. We have formed teams to check if the lights were not functional,” he said.