Four held for running illegal parking lot at DLF Phase 2

gurugram news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The four suspects. (HT Pho to)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram police and the chief minister’s flying squad on Thursday arrested four suspects for allegedly running an illegal parking lot on a plot belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) near the Rapid Metro station in DLF Phase 2.

The raid was part of a recent crackdown on groups running illegal parking lots across the city and extorting money from residents, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Krishna Kumar, Rajkumar Jha, Navlesh Kumar, who hail from Bihar and Bharat Singh of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that a case under Section 34 (common intention) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them at DLF Phase 2 police station.

Police said that they are conducting raids to arrest the kingpins who have been running the parking lot illegally for the last three years.

The chief minister’s flying squad has identified at least 20 locations where groups are running illegal parking lots. According to Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (chief minister’s flying squad), police received a tip-off on Thursday morning about the illegal parking lot. They then notified MCG officials, following which a team was formed to conduct the raid.

“The team reached the spot and arrested the four suspects with parking slips. They were charging 50 for two-wheelers and 100 for four-wheeler parking for an hour,” he said.

DSP Yadav said that there were at least 200 cars and 160 two-wheelers parked in the lot. The parking attendants had no valid documents for running the business. “They were paid 20,000 a month by the alleged owners of the illegal parking lot,” he added.

Inspector Harish Budhiraja of the chief minister’s flying squad said, “We have recovered data pertaining to the vehicles and confiscated parking slips from the possession of the attendants. We are verifying other details and the money trail so far. They were receiving money through online payment gateways”.

The contractors of the illegal parking lot have been identified as Briju Yadav and Rajan, both hailing from Bihar. They will be arrested soon, police said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Story Saved
