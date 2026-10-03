Ggm: 5 held for bid to abduct 24-year-old man

Gurugram: Police identified the suspects as Parveen Bhadana, 45, a resident of Naya Gaon in Bhondsi; Sumer Singh, 31, of Laxman Vihar in Sector 3A; Shiv Shankar, 27, of Palla in Faridabad; and Aman Kumar, 25, and Hemant, 26, both residents of Mithapur in Delhi. (HT Archive)

Five people were arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 24-year-old man in Gurugram over a property dispute involving his father, police said on Friday.

Police identified the suspects as Parveen Bhadana, 45, a resident of Naya Gaon in Bhondsi; Sumer Singh, 31, of Laxman Vihar in Sector 3A; Shiv Shankar, 27, of Palla in Faridabad; and Aman Kumar, 25, and Hemant, 26, both residents of Mithapur in Delhi.

According to police, the incident took place on September 21 when the victim, Sahil Arora was leaving Galleria Market in DLF 4 in his Honda City around 7.30pm. Shankar, Kumar and Hemant allegedly reached the spot in a cab, carrying a country-made pistol, they added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Crime) Naveen Sharma said Sahil raised an alarm and jumped out of the moving car after one of the suspects entered the vehicle and allegedly held him at gunpoint.

“The suspects panicked and fled after abandoning Sahil’s car. They tried to shoot him but the pistol misfired. They dropped the weapon inside the car, which was recovered by the police team,” Sharma said.

An FIR under sections 140(3) (kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine person), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 62 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) and the Arms Act was registered at DLF police station in Sector 29 on September 21.

Police said the investigation revealed that the kidnapping had allegedly been planned by Parveen Bhadana, who has a real estate business in Dubai, Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR. Bhadana allegedly asked his employee, Sumer to track Sahil’s movements and hired Shankar, Aman and Hemant to carry out the kidnapping.

Police said Bhadana provided Sumer with two Apple AirTags linked to his Apple account and Sumer allegedly placed the devices in a Honda City and a Hyundai i20 used by the Arora family.

Sahil’s mother discovered one of the AirTags after she received a notification on her iPhone and alerted cops after the failed kidnapping, police said.

Police said the three alleged assailants were arrested from Faridabad on Thursday. Their questioning led to the arrest of Sumer, who allegedly told investigators that Bhadana had planned the kidnapping following a dispute over a property deal with Sahil’s father, Anil Arora.

According to investigators, Bhadana and Anil were involved in the sale of a residential plot in Block C, Sushant Lok Phase 1. Police said Bhadana learnt that Anil had bought the plot for ₹10.5 crore and later sold it for ₹10.8 crore without informing him, thus Bhandana had planned to ask ransom after kidnapping Sahil.

Police said Bhadana tracked Sahil’s movement on the day of the incident, following which he allegedly directed the three men to carry out the kidnapping.

Police said Bhadana flew to Dubai after the failed attempt and returned on Tuesday, following which he was called for questioning and was later arrested.