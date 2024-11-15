Ggm railway station to get Metro connectivity

To make it easier for commuters to access the Metro network in city, the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) network has decided to extend the Metro network from Sector 5 station to Gurugram railway station. Officials said the one-kilometre connectivity will let large number of daily commuters coming from adjoining areas to use the Metro conveniently. The project will make commute easy for people coming from Mahendergarh, Narnaul, and Rewari. (HT archive)

Earlier, the Metro authority had planned to connect Sector 5 Metro station with railway station through a skywalk. However, a senior GMRL official said that in 2016, the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed to extend the Metro line instead of building a skywalk. Around ₹250 crore is likely to be spent on the proposed extension, the official said.

“In view of the announcement made by Haryana chief minister in 2016, it has been decided to connect the two stations. This proposal will be taken up by GMRL after getting approval from the competent authority,” Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director (MD), GMRL said. The approval is to come from a body of officials from GMRL, state government and central government

“A meeting was held by GMRL board on November 9 in which the proposed extension was discussed in detail. It is likely that an interchange station will be constructed at Sector 5 as another Metro line from Bhondsi will terminate at the station instead of going towards the railway station,” he said.

It is to be noted that Gururgam railway station is undergoing major renovation at the cost of ₹250 crore and rail traffic is expected to increase once the makeover is completed. Large number of commuters from Rewari, Mahendergarh, Narnaul, Delhi and adjoining areas use the railway network to travel to the city, and currently they have to relay on private autos and buses to reach their offices and other areas.

In a related development, a GMRL official also confirmed that the corporation has decided to construct the Gurugram Metro depot in Sector 34 instead of Sector 101 and for that purpose, 17.82 acre land is available at the site, while HSVP has been asked to expedite the legal process to get around six acres ,which is under litigation.

The Gurugram Metro expansion project will cover a total distance of 28.5 kilometre from Huda City Centre to Cyber City, via Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 5, and Sector 22. The route will have 27 stops, including an interchange station at Palam Vihar. The cost of the entire metro project is estimated at ₹5,450 crore. It will also have a spur to Dwarka expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Gurugram metro project on February 16 in Rewari.