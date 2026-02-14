GMCBL starts Bus service between Gurugram and AIIMS in Badsa

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has started a city bus service from the Millennium City Center Metro Station to Badli in Jhajjar. As per GMBCL office, the bus service will start at 6:40 am. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, this 36.5 km route will also connect commuters to the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, Badsa, where patients from Gurugram and NCR go for cancer treatment.

GMBCL officials said four city buses have been deployed on this route, designated as Route 155. City buses will operate 40 trips daily on this route. “The test run was done on Tuesday, and the route became fully functional on Wednesday,” said a senior GMBCL official.

Currently, there is no direct bus service available connecting NCR to AIIMS Jhajjar. GMBCL officials said that after reaching the Millennium City Center Metro Station via the metro, commuters must travel to the Gurugram bus stand from where they take state roadways buses to Jhajjar.

GMBCL officials said Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi had issued directions in November last yearto start this bus service between Millennium City centre Metro station and AIIMS to provide transport facilities to cancer patients and their attendants.

As per GMBCL office, the bus service will start at 6:40 am and buses will depart from metro station at 7.10 am, 7.30 am, 7.50 am, 10.05 am, 10.35 am, 10.55 am, and 11.15 am. Buses will start from Badli at 8.10 am, 8.40 am, 9.00 am, 9.20 am, 11.35 am, 12.05 pm, 12.25 pm, and 12.45 pm.

“The service has been started to connect Millennium City metro station with AIIMS Badsa in Jhajjar. The bus service will cover major parts of the city and buses will have 39 stops on this route. If ridership increases, more buses will be added,” said Vishwajit Chaudhary, CEO, GMBCL.

GMBCL officials said they were planning to start the service last month but were waiting for road repair on a stretch near Dhankot.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) AIIMS in Badsa, Jhajjar, Haryana, is a public-funded facility focused on cancer care, research, and treatment. It acts as a specialised extension of AIIMS New Delhi.