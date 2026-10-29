GMDA carried out 600,000 plantings at 31 locations in one year: RTI reply

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) planted more than 600,000 trees and shrubs across 31 locations in the city in the year preceding this year’s monsoon as part of its efforts to increase green cover, the authority said in response to an RTI query filed by applicant Aseem Takyar on September 9. According to the RTI reply dated October 21, the largest plantation drive was undertaken along the Rampura flyover–Dadi Sati Chowk stretch, where 22,500 trees and 150,000 shrubs were planted. (HT Photo)

According to the RTI reply dated October 21, the largest plantation drive was undertaken along the Rampura flyover–Dadi Sati Chowk stretch, where 22,500 trees and 150,000 shrubs were planted.

The stretch from Millennium City Centre metro station to Signature Tower accounted for 54,792 plantings, comprising 3,750 trees and 51,042 shrubs. At Rajiv Chowk, GMDA reported 52,080 plantings, including 52,000 shrubs, while the dividing road between sectors 103 and 106 accounted for 36,807, comprising 2,200 trees and 34,607 shrubs.

The authority also reported 32,124 plantings along the Sector 90/91 dividing road and 32,052 along the Huda City Centre–Subhash Chowk stretch.

The green belt between sectors 39 and 46 accounted for 24,600 shrubs, while another 48,500 were planted between sectors 71 and 73.

A senior official of GMDA’s urban environment division said the plantation drive covered several major roads and infrastructure corridors, including Bakhtawar Chowk, the Huda City Centre–Signature Tower stretch, the area beneath the metro viaduct near the GMDA office in Sector 44 and the Huda City Centre–Iffco Chowk stretch.

“Efforts are being made to maximise the green cover in the city. Green belts are being cleaned along several roads and these will be further planted,” the official said.

GMDA also planted 2,400 bamboo plants around Silokhra pond, which was redeveloped by the authority.