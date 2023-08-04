Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMDA CEO inspects work to upgrade Gurugram’s MG Road

GMDA CEO inspects work to upgrade Gurugram’s MG Road

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 11:56 PM IST

As part of the road beautification project, pedestrian paths, cycle tracks, green cover, organised parking and solar lights will be created

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Friday visited MG Road and inspected a 100-metre stretch which is being redeveloped as part of the 11 crore project to upgrade MG Road from Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station.

GMDA officials inspect the stretch on MG Road, in Gurugram on Friday. (HT Photo)
As part of the road beautification project, pedestrian paths, cycle tracks, green cover, organised parking and solar lights will be created, officials said. GMDA will carry out streetscaping on a 2.5-km stretch from Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station at a cost of 11 crore.

A GMDA spokesperson said that Meena directed officials to expedite the work and ensure that quality is maintained in the upgradation. Meena said that this road will also be a no-vending zone and steps will be taken to ensure that commuters can move around with safety and ease. He also said that trees that are already present on the road should be preserved, and that bollards will be fixed to ensure there is no encroachment.

GMDA officials said this is the first project of streetscaping that is being taken up by the authority to improve the quality of commute for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. The road will also have properly designed vending zones, bus queue shelters and tabletop crossings.

