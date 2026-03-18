GMDA chief orders time-bound plan to curb Gurugram flooding
Key corridors reviewed; officials told to clear C&D waste, expand green belts and ensure seamless service road integration across sectors.
With the monsoon approaching, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a time-bound, comprehensive approach to strengthen road and drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging.
Chairing a review meeting at the GMDA office, Meena assessed key road corridors, drainage projects and maintenance works, stressing visible on-ground improvements. “The Authority is focusing on a comprehensive and time-bound approach… to enhance urban mobility, prevent waterlogging, and deliver visible improvements,” he said.
CEO Meena reviewed major stretches including the Hero Honda Chowk–Millennium City Centre Metro corridor and Maharana Pratap Chowk–Atul Kataria Chowk, ordering immediate clearance of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and dust-control measures. Officials were also directed to develop green belts, especially along the Maharana Pratap Chowk–Atul Kataria Chowk stretch, to curb dumping and improve the cityscape.
Meena instructed repairs at the Sector 29 entry stretch and prioritisation of service roads with seamless integration into main carriageways. He also ordered preparation of a master sheet mapping all GMDA sector dividing roads, covering carriageways, service roads, footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts, drainage and safety infrastructure.
On monsoon preparedness, the CEO directed fast-tracking of key stormwater projects, including the Leg 4 drain on Southern Peripheral Road, the master drain in Sectors 17/18 and the NH-48 (Narsinghpur) to Badshahpur drain. He emphasised on “strict timelines, removal of debris and end-to-end connectivity between surface and master drains, particularly along SPR”, officials aware of the directions said.
Officials said desilting is underway, alongside restoration of natural channels and construction of check dams in the Aravallis. Directions were also issued to increase road gullies for faster drainage.
Meena further called for plantation drives during the monsoon and measures to prevent waste dumping, directing coordinated execution across departments with minimal commuter disruption.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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