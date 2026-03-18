GMDA chief orders time-bound plan to curb Gurugram flooding

With the monsoon approaching, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a time-bound, comprehensive approach to strengthen road and drainage infrastructure and prevent waterlogging. Focus on major drains along SPR, NH-48 to Badshahpur and sectors 17/18; emphasis on connectivity and strict monitoring of timelines. (HT)

Chairing a review meeting at the GMDA office, Meena assessed key road corridors, drainage projects and maintenance works, stressing visible on-ground improvements. “The Authority is focusing on a comprehensive and time-bound approach… to enhance urban mobility, prevent waterlogging, and deliver visible improvements,” he said.

CEO Meena reviewed major stretches including the Hero Honda Chowk–Millennium City Centre Metro corridor and Maharana Pratap Chowk–Atul Kataria Chowk, ordering immediate clearance of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and dust-control measures. Officials were also directed to develop green belts, especially along the Maharana Pratap Chowk–Atul Kataria Chowk stretch, to curb dumping and improve the cityscape.

Meena instructed repairs at the Sector 29 entry stretch and prioritisation of service roads with seamless integration into main carriageways. He also ordered preparation of a master sheet mapping all GMDA sector dividing roads, covering carriageways, service roads, footpaths, cycle tracks, green belts, drainage and safety infrastructure.

On monsoon preparedness, the CEO directed fast-tracking of key stormwater projects, including the Leg 4 drain on Southern Peripheral Road, the master drain in Sectors 17/18 and the NH-48 (Narsinghpur) to Badshahpur drain. He emphasised on “strict timelines, removal of debris and end-to-end connectivity between surface and master drains, particularly along SPR”, officials aware of the directions said.

Officials said desilting is underway, alongside restoration of natural channels and construction of check dams in the Aravallis. Directions were also issued to increase road gullies for faster drainage.

Meena further called for plantation drives during the monsoon and measures to prevent waste dumping, directing coordinated execution across departments with minimal commuter disruption.