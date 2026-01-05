GMDA clears repair of 3.2-km Hero Honda–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved special repair of a 3.2-km road stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, officials said. The approval came after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) asked the authority to approve the work. As per a NHAI survey conducted in June this year, around 1,720 metres of the stretch is in a poor condition on both sides of the carriageway. (HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official said that GMDA CEO PC Meena had sanctioned ₹77 lakh for re-carpeting the road and repairing severely damaged portions.

The stretch has been declared as a national highway 352W by NHAI and forms part of the Gurugram to Pataudi highway, which is currently under construction. The stretch is being upgraded to a six lane highway and the cost of the project is being borne by GMDA, said officials.

As per a NHAI survey conducted in June this year, around 1,720 metres of the stretch is in a poor condition on both sides of the carriageway. A 660 metre stretch has potholes on the left side from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, while another 1,100 metres stretch on the right carriageway has potholes, causing inconvenience to drivers.

The report identified damaged sections near the Khandsa junction, the power sub-station, opposite Himgiri Ashram and up to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, at the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk roundabout, near Pataudi and Khandsa Road on the right side.

On the left side, damaged stretches were identified near sector-10A, in front of the power substation, near the Pelican Nest Apartment, from Old Khandsa Road to the liquor shop, from Sector-10 A gate and in front of the CNG pump.

NHAI is constructing a six-lane surface road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk at a cost of ₹160 crore. Of this, ₹100 crore has been earmarked for shifting the utilities and around ₹60 crore for road construction.