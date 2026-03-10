GMDA floats ₹755 crore tender for SPR elevated corridor

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the construction of an elevated corridor to develop, maintain and operate the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from NH-48 to Vatika Chowk, officials said. The project, estimated to cost around ₹755 crore, is aimed at strengthening connectivity along the key corridor and easing traffic congestion. 4.2km structure with multiple lanes and ramps proposed to improve peak-hour mobility along the busy southern corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to GMDA officials, the project proposes to upgrade SPR into a signal-free corridor by creating an additional traffic layer to improve mobility, particularly during peak hours.

A 4.2km-long signal-free elevated corridor with 4+4 lanes (four lanes in each direction) will be developed between Vatika Chowk and NH-48. The design also includes 3+3 lane primary service roads and 2+2 secondary service lanes. In addition, two-lane up and down ramps will be constructed at key junctions to ensure smooth entry and exit of traffic.

An interchange at NH-48 will be built to enable seamless connectivity with the national highway network. Another interchange has been proposed at Vatika Chowk to further improve connectivity between SPR and the Gurugram-Sohna elevated corridor, officials added.

“Gurugram is witnessing rapid urban expansion. A high-capacity road infrastructure remains a priority to support the city’s growing mobility needs and sustain its economic growth. The infrastructure upgrade will benefit residents and commuters from various sectors, including newly developing residential and commercial clusters,” said CEO of GMDA, P.C. Meena.

Officials said that once completed, the corridor will provide high-speed connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, NH-48 and the Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Corridor, strengthening the city’s road network and reducing congestion at key junctions such as Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk.

Currently, commuters travelling from Dwarka Expressway or southern Gurugram and Jaipur towards Sohna or Faridabad often pass through internal city routes via Rajiv Chowk or Subhash Chowk to access major highways. The proposed corridor is expected to offer a direct route, reducing travel time and easing pressure on these busy intersections.

The project is expected to be completed within 30 months from the date of award, officials said.