GMDA plans ₹21 crore revamp of Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has planned a ₹21 crore revamp of Sheetla Mata Road to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety, particularly for visitors to the Sheetla Mata Temple, officials said. Redesign targets heavy temple footfall; includes lighting, green spaces, and designated entry-exit points. (HT)

The project will cover a 3.5 km stretch from Atul Kataria Chowk to Sector 3/5 roundabout (Bhagat Singh Chowk) and include road repairs, reconstruction of footpaths, streetscaping and rebuilding of drainage systems. Officials said the proposal is being finalised, with tenders likely to be floated within a month. The work is expected to be completed within one year of allotment.

“Currently this road faces congestion every day, and with a lot of visitors coming to Sheetla Mata temple during the festive days, the situation becomes more problematic. To reduce congestion and to ensure safe commutes for pedestrians, it has been decided to upgrade and redesign this road,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

Citing waterlogging as a major concern, officials said drains on both sides of the road will be reconstructed to improve water evacuation. “The authority will reconstruct footpaths, install streetlights for pedestrians, create green spaces, and entry and exits on the main carriageway would be designated,” Godara said.

Officials added that a foot overbridge planned near the temple will be integrated into the redesign to manage heavy pedestrian movement.

Separately, a 900-metre stretch from Bhagat Singh Chowk to Old Railway Road will be revamped at a cost of ₹4.9 crore, including drainage reconstruction and road repairs.