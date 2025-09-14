GMDA steps up city-wide road repairs to ensure smoother rides for commuters

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its road repairing and strengthening works across the city, launching a series of special repair drives from Monday as weather conditions improve, said officials. The authority said the initiative is aimed at restoring surface quality, filling potholes, strengthening key stretches with bituminous layers, and creating safer, durable corridors for commuters. GMDA repairing the bus stand road near the Government Senior Secondary School on Saturday. (HT Photo)

For months, residents across Gurugram have been struggling with battered and pothole-filled roads, many of which turned treacherous during the monsoon. Waterlogging further weakened the surfaces, leaving commuters to navigate bumpy, unsafe routes. Officials acknowledged that immediate repair was critical to prevent further deterioration and ensure safety on some of the busiest city roads.

According to officials, the main carriageway along the Sector 92/95 dividing road is currently undergoing repairs to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. Similarly, rectification and repair works have been taken up on the Sector 102/102A master dividing road to enhance connectivity in the rapidly developing area.

In Ashok Vihar near Sector 5, GMDA teams are carrying out patchwork with a bituminous overlay to ease traffic flow and provide smoother rides. A similar overlay is also being laid on the Sector 99/102 master road to upgrade the carriageway and streamline movement. Meanwhile, rectification with cement concrete is underway on the busy Bus Stand road to ensure smooth and safe traffic passage.

Officials confirmed that the authority has already completed the special repair of the Sector 65/66 service road, addressing persistent pothole issues and creating a more motorable corridor for daily commuters. “Our focus is not only on repairing damaged stretches but also on reinforcing them to withstand heavy traffic and seasonal wear,” a GMDA spokesperson said.

Ahead of the Navratri mela, GMDA has also prioritised improvements on the Sheetla Mata Mandir road, with extensive patchwork being carried out to accommodate the anticipated surge in devotees and vehicles.

Further, the authority has scheduled repair works on several other key stretches across the city to ensure a commuter-friendly and durable road network. “The ongoing works are part of a comprehensive effort to improve Gurugram’s connectivity, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and ensure road safety for residents,” the spokesperson added.

The initiative, officials said, will continue in phases until all priority stretches are covered.