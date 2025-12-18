GMDA survey finds 232 illegal structures near Sultanpur sanctuary

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday said that a survey conducted by the state forest and wildlife department and GMDA has identified 232 unauthorised constructions including 74 within the eco-sensitive zone of Sultanpur and 158 structures in the designated green belts. The enforcement wing of the GMDA said that these constructions were in clear violation of section 6 and sub-section (i) of Section 7 of the Punjab Schedule Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963 (Act No. 41 of 1963), and fall within areas notified under Section 4 of the Act. (Representative image) Violations were flagged in eco-sensitive zones and green belts along NHs and schedule roads after joint surveys with the forest and wildlife department. (HT Archive)

The authority said that notices have been issued to violators in this regard and in due course of time action will be taken against them.

RS Bhath, district nodal officer, enforcement and DTP, GMDA said that show cause notices under Section 12(2) of the Act to all violators. “The concerned violators have been directed to immediately cease all further unauthorized activities, failing which strict enforcement action shall be initiated, including issuance of restoration orders followed by demolition drives to restore the land to its original condition in accordance with the provisions of the Act.”

Bhath said that action has been taken against the violators to protect ecologically sensitive area around Sultanpur. “We will intensify enforcement against illegal constructions within the eco-sensitive zone of the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary and green belts along key National Highways and Schedule Roads,” he said.

A GMDA spokesperson said that a detailed survey was conducted by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Haryana, which identified unauthorized constructions within the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary. Simultaneously, in compliance with directives from the National Green Tribunal. The GMDA on its part surveyed green belts along Farukhnagar–Gurugram Road (via Dhanawas), Pataudi–Gurugram Road (NH-362W), and Farukhnagar–Gurugram Road (via Sultanpur) under the Development Plan of GMUC-2031 AD to detect illegal developments.