GMDA to build 154 new bus queue shelters

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced plans to develop 154 additional bus queue shelters (BQS) in the New Gurugram sectors to expand the city’s public transport infrastructure, said officials on Friday. The project, estimated to cost ₹33 crores, aims to improve convenience and accessibility for residents, they added. To facilitate smoother traffic flow, bus lay-byes will be included at BQS locations wherever feasible, GMDA said officials. (HT Photo)

The initiative includes the development of approximately 80 new shelters between Sectors 68 and 95, from the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to the Northern Peripheral Road, and 74 new shelters in sectors 99 to 115. “This strategic placement is expected to significantly improve the public transport network, ensuring better connectivity and more comfortable waiting areas for commuters across these rapidly growing sectors,” said GMDA Mobility Division’s chief general manager (traffic) RD Singhal.

To facilitate smoother traffic flow, bus lay-byes will be included at BQS locations wherever feasible, providing dedicated bus stoppage spaces for greater passenger safety as they board and disembark from the busses, said GMDA officials.

“Creating adequate infrastructure to provide robust and seamless bus services to the residents of Gurugram is being taken up by GMDA for the benefit of the public at large,” said Singhal. He added that the development aligns with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan-2031, addressing the needs of the growing population projections.

Currently, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) operates 150 buses across the city in 25 routes. Additionally, 100 electric buses are expected to be added to the fleet in this financial year under the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, introducing 32 new bus routes, said officials. They added that parallel development of the bus queue shelters has been planned by GMDA to ensure seamless bus service in the future.

Last week, GMDA floated a tender for developing a bus depot for e-buses at Sector 48, which will also include an electric substation to provide optimum charging stations for the fleet. The project, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, will cater to 100 buses, the tender said. Additionally, officials revealed that there are plans to convert the existing GMCBL depot in Sector 10 into an electric bus charging station.